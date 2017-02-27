Syracuse football trainer Denny Kellington leaving to join Buffalo Bills
Denny Kellington, Syracuse football's head athletic trainer, is leaving to join the Buffalo Bills in the coming weeks, SU Athletics announced internally on Tuesday. Kellington has been a member of the Syracuse sports medicine staff since 2005.
