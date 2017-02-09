Syracuse football to hold spring scrimmage on April 22
Syracuse football will hold its annual spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m., SU Athletics announced Friday morning. Heading into his second season at the helm, Orange head coach Dino Babers will open spring practice about a month later than the program has in recent years.
