Syracuse Football: Safety Antwan Cordy receives a medical redshirt from NCAA
Syracuse football safety Antwan Cordy was officially granted a medical redshirt from the NCAA on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. Cordy injured his forearm in the second half of Syracuse's 62-28 loss to Louisville in mid-September.
