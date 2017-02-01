Syracuse football recruiting focused ...

Syracuse football recruiting focused on Florida again in 2017

The Syracuse Orange's National Signing Day was a success, as every player that was expected to join the 2017 class did so, and the program even got an additional commitment late in the day. SU's recruits also looked to be a step up from previous classes in several cases, and most importantly, a fit for the system Dino Babers wants to run.

