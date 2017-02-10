Syracuse football players Jaquwan Nel...

Syracuse football players Jaquwan Nelson, Devon Clarke arrested for stealing 'Yeezy' boots

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse redshirt freshman safety Devon Clarke and redshirt freshman defensive end Jaquwan Nelson were arrested in relation to a burglary on Winding Ridge Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Sat Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at February 12 at 10:20PM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC