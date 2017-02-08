Syracuse Downtown Dining Weeks adds hotel package to lure visitors

The annual Downtown Dining Weeks promotion has always lured hungry folks to Syracuse restaurants with its promise of a three-course meal for $25 or less. Now in its 13th year, Downtown Dining Weeks has a new added deal: A "Sleep Over" package that offers a room at one of four downtown hotels for a discounted rate of $185, plus a $25 credit for a dinner at one of the Dining Weeks participating restaurants.

