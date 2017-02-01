Syracuse count of homeless shows minorities are more likely to be on the street
When volunteers fanned out across Syracuse and Onondaga County last week to count the homeless people who were living in shelters and on the streets, they found minorities were more than half of the population. Of the 444 homeless people living in shelters and on the streets, 250 were from black, Hispanic or Asian, while 174 were white.
