Syracuse basketball recruiting: Orange offers 2018 point guard David Duke

After watching the 6-foot-4 Class of 2018 point guard David Duke play on Friday evening, the Syracuse coaching staff officially extended a scholarship offer, according to Andrew Slater of 247Sports. According to 247Sports, Duke has offers from Kansas, Providence, UConn, Florida, Rutgers, VCU, St. Bonaventure and Wake Forest, among others.

