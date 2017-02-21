Syracuse basketball recruiting: Orange offers 2018 point guard David Duke
After watching the 6-foot-4 Class of 2018 point guard David Duke play on Friday evening, the Syracuse coaching staff officially extended a scholarship offer, according to Andrew Slater of 247Sports. According to 247Sports, Duke has offers from Kansas, Providence, UConn, Florida, Rutgers, VCU, St. Bonaventure and Wake Forest, among others.
