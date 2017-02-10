Syracuse 19 - Siena 6: Orange open up strong for a 1-0 start
The Syracuse Orange took down the Siena Saints 19-6 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game was pretty close through the first quarter, but beginning at the end of the first the Orange went on a 9 goal run and never looked back.
