Syracuse 19 - Siena 6: Orange open up...

Syracuse 19 - Siena 6: Orange open up strong for a 1-0 start

12 hrs ago

The Syracuse Orange took down the Siena Saints 19-6 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game was pretty close through the first quarter, but beginning at the end of the first the Orange went on a 9 goal run and never looked back.

