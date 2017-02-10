Shaughnessy's: Syracuse's newest Iris...

Shaughnessy's: Syracuse's newest Irish pub to open on a doozy of a day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Shaughnessy's Irish Pub in the Marriott Syracuse Downtown has decided on an opening date, and it couldn't have picked a bigger one. The pub on the lower level of the renovated and refurbished former Hotel Syracuse plans to make its debut on March 11, the date of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 21 hr attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Onondaga County was issued at February 11 at 4:09AM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC