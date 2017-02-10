Shaughnessy's: Syracuse's newest Irish pub to open on a doozy of a day
Shaughnessy's Irish Pub in the Marriott Syracuse Downtown has decided on an opening date, and it couldn't have picked a bigger one. The pub on the lower level of the renovated and refurbished former Hotel Syracuse plans to make its debut on March 11, the date of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|21 hr
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC