See new loft apartments at former Syracuse knitting mill
Loft apartments built in a 111-year-old former knitting mill on Syracuse's far westside offers downtown-style living without the downtown price. Harbor Street Lofts at 700-710 Emerson Ave. contains many of the features found in the loft apartments built in the last few years in vacant and underutilized buildings in and around downtown Syracuse, like high ceilings, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors and large windows.
