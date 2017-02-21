Rico's Ristorante in E. Syracuse, a favorite for Italian food, to close in September
Rico's Ristorante, which has been serving hearty and reasonably priced Italian-American cuisine since 1997, will close in September. Steve Geremia, who has been running the restaurant at 320 E. 1st St. in East Syracuse with his father, Enrico, confirmed the closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC