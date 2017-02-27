Reverse swastikas found in home of woman accused of setting Syracuse fires
After arresting Tenea S. Grant, 36, on arson charges, members of the Syracuse Police Department executed a search warrant on her home at 308 Bear St., according to a felony complaint filed in court against Grant. Officers found two reverse swastikas painted on her living room walls, one painted in her bedroom closet, and another painted on the wall in the entry way, according to records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know where Christine Loiaciano live...
|7 hr
|Debbie
|1
|Young kids should not be in the same jail popul...
|14 hr
|Gotcha
|3
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|11
|do not resign to your fate by Lindy Madill Syra...
|Sat
|Tiffany John
|2
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Feb 25
|SU Fan
|2
|Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist
|Feb 25
|Seven Petals
|1
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC