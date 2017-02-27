Reverse swastikas found in home of woman accused of setting Syracuse fires

After arresting Tenea S. Grant, 36, on arson charges, members of the Syracuse Police Department executed a search warrant on her home at 308 Bear St., according to a felony complaint filed in court against Grant. Officers found two reverse swastikas painted on her living room walls, one painted in her bedroom closet, and another painted on the wall in the entry way, according to records.

