Prosecutor: Man with drugs fled before Syracuse police chief's son arrested
Six men and teenagers arrested after police caught them in a vacant apartment last summer will all have felony drug charges reduced, a prosecutor said today. That includes the charge against Frank Fowler Jr., the Syracuse police chief's son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC