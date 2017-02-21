Prosecutor: Fingerprints helped police solve decade-old murder of HS hoops player

A Liverpool man arrested in December for the murder of a Syracuse man in 2007 was linked to the crime by fingerprints, among other evidence, a homicide prosecutor said today. Alfred J. Thomas Jr., 29, was arrested after an investigation by the Syracuse police cold case squad for the May 2007 shooting of Silas "Keith" Collier, a Nottingham High School graduate who had played on the basketball team.

