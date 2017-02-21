Prosecutor: Fingerprints helped polic...

Prosecutor: Fingerprints helped police solve decade-old murder of HS hoops player

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Liverpool man arrested in December for the murder of a Syracuse man in 2007 was linked to the crime by fingerprints, among other evidence, a homicide prosecutor said today. Alfred J. Thomas Jr., 29, was arrested after an investigation by the Syracuse police cold case squad for the May 2007 shooting of Silas "Keith" Collier, a Nottingham High School graduate who had played on the basketball team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater Feb 19 Wow 123 6
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC