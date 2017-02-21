Price Rite in Syracuse 'food desert' ...

Price Rite in Syracuse 'food desert' opening in April to hire 100 people

17 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A 35,000-square-foot Price Rite that is scheduled to open in April in Syracuse is hiring nearly 100 employees. The grocery store at 611 South Ave. will be located in an area that community leaders have called a "food desert" because of a lack of affordable grocery stores within easy walking distance for the area's many low-income residents, many of whom do not own cars.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

