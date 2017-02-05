Pair accused of possessing prison contraband
State police charged Shakia U. Overton, 24, of Syracuse, and Isaac M. Douthit, 26, of Cape Vincent, with first-degree promoting prison contraband following an incident on Jan. 16 in Cape Vincent. Ms. Overton was charged at noon on Jan. 16, while Mr. Douthit was charged at 10:58 a.m. on Friday.
