Pair accused of possessing prison contraband

State police charged Shakia U. Overton, 24, of Syracuse, and Isaac M. Douthit, 26, of Cape Vincent, with first-degree promoting prison contraband following an incident on Jan. 16 in Cape Vincent. Ms. Overton was charged at noon on Jan. 16, while Mr. Douthit was charged at 10:58 a.m. on Friday.

