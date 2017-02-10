Orange Football: you're creeping me out
What is it with Syracuse football that they are so infatuated with Virginia Tech football? Let's examine the evidence, shall we? It started with Michael Vick. Syracuse saw how much VT was interested in the QB and tried their best to flip him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Fri
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC