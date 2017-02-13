Onondaga County sheriff's jail deputy on leave after DWI arrest, crash on I-81

An Onondaga County jail deputy has been placed on administrative leave after state police say he drove drunk, struck a car and ran from troopers this weekend on Interstate 81 in the town of Onondaga. Wewoka N. Shenandoah, 43, is a custody deputy employed by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, according to sheriff's Sgt.

