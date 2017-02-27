No serious injuries after vehicles catch fire at Geddes scrap yard
Several cars caught fire at a scrap yard near the New York State Fair Tuesday, sending smoke billowing into the sky that was visible for miles. Firefighters responded just before 5 p.m. to the Ben Weitsman of Syracuse scrap and recycling company at 333 Bridge St., between Milton Avenue and State Fair Boulevard, in Geddes.
