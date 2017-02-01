Newest NY casino has 2K slots, 77 tab...

Newest NY casino has 2K slots, 77 table games, 1 cemetery

New York state's newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue - and a cemetery. The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday in the Cayuga County town of Tyre.

