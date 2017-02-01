Newest NY casino has 2K slots, 77 table games, 1 cemetery
New York state's newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue - and a cemetery. The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday in the Cayuga County town of Tyre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|22 hr
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Wed
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC