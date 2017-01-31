National Signing Day: DE Zach Morton signs with Syracuse

The Cass Tech-to-Syracuse pipeline continues to grow, as three-star defensive end Zach Morton became the second recruit in two years to sign with SU out of the Detroit prep school on Wednesday, joining Orange freshman linebacker Tim Walton. Morton was one of the earliest Class of 2017 recruits to commit to Syracuse , after he made his pledge to play for SU all the way back in May of 2016.

