National Signing Day: DE Brandon Berry signs with Syracuse
JUCO defensive end transfer Brandon Berry officially signed with Syracuse on Wednesday, joining a large group of young Orange defensive linemen. Berry said Syracuse was his top choice back in December, but didn't publicly announce his verbal commitment until January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC