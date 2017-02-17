Mother of Chauncey Scissum says 2 Syracuse football players saved her son's life
This is the harrowing scene Chauncey's mom witnessed upon learning her son had been stabbed at an outdoor party last April by former Syracuse University football player Naesean Howard. Scissum's father soon arrived right before Chauncey went back into surgery, unsure if it was the last time they'd speak.
