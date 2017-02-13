More lake effect snow on the way for ...

More lake effect snow on the way for CNY: Watch issued for up to 5-10 inches

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A day after a foot of snow fell in Syracuse , the National Weather Service says more could be on the way. The weather service today issued a lake effect snow watch for Central New York; 5 to 10 inches could fall Wednesday night and Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Onondaga County was issued at February 14 at 9:45AM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC