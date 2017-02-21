Meegan Voss, SAMMYs Hall of Fame inductee, led 2 rock bands during Syracuse's New Wave heyday

Meegan Voss, the only woman to be inducted into the SAMMYs Hall of Fame this year, turned plenty of heads when she emerged on the Syracuse music scene. Born Debbie Redmond in Syracuse, Voss changed her name at about the time she formed the five-woman rock band The Poptarts in 1978, with Susan Mersey, Margie Shears, Cathy Kensington and Gael McGear.

