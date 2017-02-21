Meegan Voss, SAMMYs Hall of Fame indu...

Meegan Voss, SAMMYs Hall of Fame inductee, led 2 rock bands during Syracuse's New Wave heyday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Meegan Voss, the only woman to be inducted into the SAMMYs Hall of Fame this year, turned plenty of heads when she emerged on the Syracuse music scene. Born Debbie Redmond in Syracuse, Voss changed her name at about the time she formed the five-woman rock band The Poptarts in 1978, with Susan Mersey, Margie Shears, Cathy Kensington and Gael McGear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater Feb 19 Wow 123 6
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC