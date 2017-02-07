Massive Fire Destroys Building, Cars at New York Dealership
Authorities say a massive industrial fire has destroyed several vehicles and a building at a car dealership near Syracuse, N.Y. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 911 dispatchers fielded several calls around 9:10 p.m. Thursday reporting heavy fire and smoke coming from the back side of the building at the Hot Rides Auto Sales & Service dealership in the town of Salina. Crews from several fire departments were called in to battle the blaze.
