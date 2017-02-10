Many Upstate New York travelers stranded, delayed as winter storm sweeps in
Several flights at Syracuse's Hancock International Airport have been delayed or cancelled, according to a website that tracks flights. Amtrak also posted a "Northeast Region Travel Advisory" on its website Sunday, alerting its customers that some travelers may see delays between Boston and New York on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC