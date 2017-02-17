Man Charged In Death Of Beating Victim Who Died In 2016
Authorities say they've charged a 29-year-old man in the death of a man who died months after being found injured inside his Syracuse home. Syracuse police on Friday say 54-year-old Edwin Oliveras was found unconscious on the floor when emergency crews arrived on Feb. 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater
|Sun
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC