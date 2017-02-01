Make attacking law enforcement a hate crime? NY law would protect first responders
Syracuse firefighters responded to a first floor apartment fire at 477 James Street on Thursday afternoon March 6, 2014. , Martin Golden and Patrick Gallivan introduced the Community Heroes Protection Act on Monday night, which would make it a hate crime to attack first responders, including police, firefighters and other EMS workers, WHAM-TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow SU game
|20 hr
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC