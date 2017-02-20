Long-awaited Syracuse cord blood bank turns waste into life-saving treatments
A long-awaited cord blood bank that will transform medical waste into life-saving treatments was officially opened today by Upstate University Hospital. The $15 million facility on Upstate's Community campus on Onondaga Hill is the second cord blood bank in the state and one of 32 nationwide.
