Judges grill lawyers in Thibodeau appeal for new trial in Heidi Allen kidnapping

A four-judge panel of judges asked about two dozen questions today of lawyers on both sides of Gary Thibodeau's appeal of his conviction in the 1994 kidnapping of Heidi Allen. One of the four Appellate Division judges, John Centra of Syracuse, asked most of the questions of Thibodeau's lawyer, Lisa Peebles, and Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes during the half-hour argument.

