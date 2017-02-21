John Mayer 2017 tour is coming to Lakeview Amp in Syracuse
The show will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m., the day before the 2017 New York State Fair opens for the summer. Tickets will cost $125, $99, $79 and $59 online at LiveNation.com , Ticketmaster.com, the Oncenter Box Office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
