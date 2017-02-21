Joe Nicoletti joins Syracuse mayor's race, touting his experience
A veteran of city government who has sought the mayor's office four times before, Nicoletti has been expected to announce his candidacy for months. In a video announcement posted to YouTube this morning, Nicoletti, 69, of 618 Rugby Road, said his campaign will focus on fighting poverty and reviving the health of city neighborhoods.
