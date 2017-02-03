Is this the end of Marshall Street as Syracuse knows it?
Big changes are due for Marshall Street, the mecca of nightlife, retail and food for generations of Syracuse University students, basketball fans and townies. Developers have proposed tearing down 727 S. Crouse Ave., the building behind Marshall Street that houses Chuck's Cafe, Funk 'n Waffles and a handful of other businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|7 hr
|nice and easy
|7
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Sat
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC