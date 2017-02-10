Irish company buys drug-label firm Ph...

Irish company buys drug-label firm Pharma in Syracuse, puts office up for sale

An Irish company has acquired a Syracuse firm that provides labeling services to the pharmaceutical industry and has put the firm's 106-year-old building on North Townsend Street up for sale. Perigord , of Dublin, Ireland, said it bought Pharma International Inc. for an undisclosed price.

