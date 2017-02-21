Immigrants boosting the economies of Syracuse and Buffalo: study
Immigrants are driving economic growth in Syracuse and Buffalo by regenerating the population, providing employers with needed labor and starting small businesses, according a new study. Immigrants contribute more than $2 billion in combined spending power in the greater Syracuse and Buffalo metropolitan areas, according to the study , conducted by the Partnership for a New American Economy for CenterState CEO and the International Institute of Buffalo.
