Have you seen this girl? Police still seeking Auburn teen who left Syracuse center
Police have again asked the public for help finding an Auburn teenager who has been missing for over a month. Ashley Mantilla ran away from the Elmcrest Children's Center on Salt Springs Road in Syracuse on Jan. 8. The 16-year-old girl is originally from Auburn, said the Auburn Police Department.
