Hallmark Channel film crew shoots Christmas movie in snowy Syracuse
More than a dozen actors and filmmakers spent the day shooting scenes in Armory Square for an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie. Camera operators, actors and production members filmed under blue tents on South Franklin and Walton Streets on Thursday, for a film titled "Old Acquaintance Be Forgot," a line from "Auld Lang Syne."
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
