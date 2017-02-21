Gov. Cuomo promises state will 'match' savings if towns, counties share services
New York State would "match" the amount of taxpayer money saved by counties and towns if they find a way to share services or cut costs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his surrogates said in speeches across the state Thursday. The governor's office did not immediately detail how such a match program would work except to say that the state would pay local governments the amount of savings achieved in their first year of adopting a new plan streamline services.
