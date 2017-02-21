Gov. Cuomo promises state will 'match...

Gov. Cuomo promises state will 'match' savings if towns, counties share services

New York State would "match" the amount of taxpayer money saved by counties and towns if they find a way to share services or cut costs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his surrogates said in speeches across the state Thursday. The governor's office did not immediately detail how such a match program would work except to say that the state would pay local governments the amount of savings achieved in their first year of adopting a new plan streamline services.

