Good weather, good trails attract SnoFatShu participants

Saturday's warm weather may have melted some snow in the Winona State Forest, but it didn't melt the enthusiasm of those who participated in the “SnoFatShu” duathlon, a race that was two parts snowshoeing and one part “fat-biking”. Fat-bikes - bicycles with thick off-road tires - became popular in the 2010's, and SnoFatShu race director Matt G. Westerlund said he was introduced to the concept by a friend.

