Good weather, good trails attract Sno...

Good weather, good trails attract SnoFatShu participants

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Saturday's warm weather may have melted some snow in the Winona State Forest, but it didn't melt the enthusiasm of those who participated in the “SnoFatShu” duathlon, a race that was two parts snowshoeing and one part “fat-biking”. Fat-bikes - bicycles with thick off-road tires - became popular in the 2010's, and SnoFatShu race director Matt G. Westerlund said he was introduced to the concept by a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater 11 hr Wow 123 6
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC