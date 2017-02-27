Goo Goo Dolls slide into Lakeview Amphitheater lineup with Phillip Phillips
Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips will perform at the Syracuse concert venue on Friday, Aug. 11. The "Long Way Home Tour" show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation and Tickemaster on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices are $35 for lawn seats and range from $29.95 to $85 for pavilion seating, plus fees. It's the 12th concert announced for the Lakeview Amp's sophomore season.
