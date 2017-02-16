Future will perform one Upstate NY show in May
Future will appear at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. He will be joined by Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black. Future will release a self-titled LP this Friday, Feb. 17. Tickets to his Darien Lake show will go on sale the same day at noon.
