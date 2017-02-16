Future will perform one Upstate NY sh...

Future will perform one Upstate NY show in May

Future will appear at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. He will be joined by Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black. Future will release a self-titled LP this Friday, Feb. 17. Tickets to his Darien Lake show will go on sale the same day at noon.

