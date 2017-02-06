Friars to sell parish hall, 7 other properties in Syracuse to ease financial burden
The Franciscan Friars have agreed to sell eight Northside properties, including its parish hall and the vacant Saint Clare Gardens apartments, to two local developers. The properties, a mix of residential and commercial buildings and park land, are being sold to Troy Evans and Steve Case, who have formed 800 Block LLC to acquire the properties.
