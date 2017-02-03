Fox returns to Verizon FiOS in Syracuse, ending 5-week contract dispute
A contract dispute between the cable provider and the owner of Fox Syracuse ended Saturday night, on the eve of Super Bowl LI . The NFL championship, the year's most-watched television event, will air on Fox Sunday at 6 p.m. Fox had previously been unavailable to Verizon FiOS customers in the Syracuse area since Jan. 1. Bristlecone Broadcasting , which owns Fox Syracuse, had not allowed WSYT Fox 68 ; WNYS My43 ; WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD, a nationwide network that broadcasts country music videos; or WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD to air since a contract expired on Dec. 31. Details of the new agreement, which ended a 5-week-long dispute, were not disclosed.
