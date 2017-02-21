Former Syracuse schools employee returns as independent discipline monitor
The Syracuse City School District has named former chief ombuds officer Cheryl Atkinson as its new independent monitor for the district's disciplinary system. Atkinson's position was created in 2014, after the state attorney general's investigation into discipline in Syracuse schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC