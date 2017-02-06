Former Syracuse basketball players react to Jim Boeheim's 1000th win
In case you've missed the last two weeks, Syracuse has risen from the ashes to win four straight games including two over top ten opponents. The Orange beat Wake, Florida State, NC State and Virginia in that order in the last 13 days.
