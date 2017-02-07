Five Syracuse football players named to ACC All-Academic team
Syracuse Orange quarterbacks Eric Dungey and Zack Mahoney were named to the ACC All-Academic team on Wednesday. The single callers were joined by tight end Cameron MacPherson and offensive linemen Cody Conway and Michael Lasker.
