Five Syracuse football players named to ACC All-Academic team

Syracuse Orange quarterbacks Eric Dungey and Zack Mahoney were named to the ACC All-Academic team on Wednesday. The single callers were joined by tight end Cameron MacPherson and offensive linemen Cody Conway and Michael Lasker.

