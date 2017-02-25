Fire injures five in New York Avenue fire
Five people were rescued early Saturday morning from a fire in a New York Avenue home on the city's north side and sent to a Syracuse hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Upon arrival to a single-family home at 527 New York Ave. shortly before 5:30 a.m., firefighters, a police officer and an unidentified neighbor rescued the five people out of the house through second-floor windows, Watertown Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said.
