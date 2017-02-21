Ernie Davis jersey, other Syracuse football memorabilia up for auction
If you're a long-time Syracuse football fan, a jersey worn by former Orange legend Ernie Davis would be a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Leland's has put that item up for bid in one of its current auctions.
